Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,633. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

