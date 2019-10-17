Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,870 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 13,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 310,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,916,000 after buying an additional 387,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.70. 1,532,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,656. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In related news, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

