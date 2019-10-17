Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.36. 240,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,187,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

