Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,243 shares of company stock worth $34,121,977 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.19. 792,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,373. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.58. The company has a market cap of $280.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

