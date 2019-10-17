Bitcoiin Price Down 19.3% This Week (B2G)

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $42,586.00 and approximately $276.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.02192905 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00056004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

