Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Reaches Market Cap of $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00852258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00178027 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005841 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00088311 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004212 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

