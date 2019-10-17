BitDice Price Tops $0.0295 (CSNO)

BitDice (CURRENCY:CSNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, BitDice has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One BitDice token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDice has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $89.00 worth of BitDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00231099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01108586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090086 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitDice

BitDice launched on August 15th, 2017. BitDice’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDice is www.bitdice.me. The Reddit community for BitDice is /r/BitDiceCasino and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDice’s official Twitter account is @bitdice and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDice’s official message board is medium.com/@bitdice.

BitDice Token Trading

BitDice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

