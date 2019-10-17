Bitradio Market Cap Achieves $79,359.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $79,359.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000955 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,950,591 coins and its circulating supply is 7,950,587 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

