BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,637,102 Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 639.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,637,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.12% of ConforMIS worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ConforMIS by 65.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ConforMIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. BidaskClub cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 624,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,079 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.48. ConforMIS Inc has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.18%. Analysts predict that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

