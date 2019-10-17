BlackRock Inc. Has $19.31 Million Stake in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PCSB Financial worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

PCSB stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 14.71%.

In related news, VP Scott Nogles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $64,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

