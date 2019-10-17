BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 341.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,749 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.66% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $515,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYNE opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 4.75. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

