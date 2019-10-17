BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 577.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 223,663 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.0% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 239,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 63.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,279.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 300,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 986,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,318,567. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $665.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.11. Dorian LPG Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.