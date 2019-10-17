Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Blackrock Muniyield Fund worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

