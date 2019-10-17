Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,885,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,616,000 after purchasing an additional 546,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 75,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239,889. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $794,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

