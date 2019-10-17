BLAST Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $54,972.00 and $26.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005619 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 53,502,052 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

