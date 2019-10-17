BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.58 ($59.97).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €47.25 ($54.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.26. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

