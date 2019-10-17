Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given New GBX 700 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 735 ($9.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 856.54 ($11.19).

Get Bodycote alerts:

LON BOY traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,340. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 909.50 ($11.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 708.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 773.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Dominique Yates purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.