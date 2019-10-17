Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,214,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,638,355,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,669,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,466 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $623,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $370.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,633. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.