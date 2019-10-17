Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $353.05

Boeing Co (LON:BOE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 353.05 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 353.05 ($4.61), with a volume of 3711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of £110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £106.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4,289.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

