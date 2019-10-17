Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.22

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.22 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 565583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $118,054.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,252.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 81.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

