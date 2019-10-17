Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Short Interest Update

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the August 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

BCEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 5,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,618. The firm has a market cap of $400.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 61.37% and a return on equity of 21.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

