Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Purchases 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,855,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,287,053.54.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, with a total value of C$19,848.00.

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50.

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70.

On Monday, August 12th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.27 per share, with a total value of C$42,684.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.16 per share, with a total value of C$51,613.00.

On Friday, July 19th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,900 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.14 per share, with a total value of C$30,298.27.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.39. Bonterra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of C$3.74 and a 52 week high of C$16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

