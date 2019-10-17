Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.76 and last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 20180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Bonterra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.16 per share, with a total value of C$51,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,794,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,585,579.95. Insiders bought 51,700 shares of company stock worth $230,803 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

