Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.45 ($3.86).

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.30.

In related news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

