Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Set at $42.00 by Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a $42.00 price objective by Cowen in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

BOOT traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 10,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,749. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,460.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

