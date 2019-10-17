Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 11,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,749. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $476,562.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $3,475,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

