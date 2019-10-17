Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $300.06. 2,742,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,428,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.81. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

