Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Set at $460.00 by Macquarie

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) received a $460.00 target price from investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $462.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.84.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $14.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.08. 6,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.97. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,519 shares of company stock worth $22,459,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

