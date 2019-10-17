Boston Properties’ (BXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.05.

Boston Properties stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5,758.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,485,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,151,683,000 after purchasing an additional 237,363,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 203.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,683 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $53,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 110.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 694,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

