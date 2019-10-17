Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $68,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,820,810. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.87.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

