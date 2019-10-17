Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $56,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 115,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

