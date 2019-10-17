Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,147.67 ($15.00).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVS. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

Shares of BVS opened at GBX 1,213 ($15.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.96. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,238 ($16.18).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Bovis Homes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.