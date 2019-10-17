Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,858 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

