Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,968,000 after buying an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,633,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after acquiring an additional 390,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 348,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,494,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $510,292.17. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $541,660.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,119.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,823. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

