Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,835 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 24,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $1,464,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,740,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE HIG opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

