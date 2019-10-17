Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8,400.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 453,529 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 9,636.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 279,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after buying an additional 276,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1,518.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 113,860 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 55.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 261,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 614.4% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 103,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.80. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $156,654.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

