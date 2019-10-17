Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 25.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5,518.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Luther Burbank Corp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

