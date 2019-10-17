Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. Analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

