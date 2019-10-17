Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 703,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYSCO by 12.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 7.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.52.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,678.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,411. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

