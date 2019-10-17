Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $837,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.4855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

