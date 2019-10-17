BP (LON:BP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

BP (LON:BP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 625 ($8.17). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.91) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 635.67 ($8.31).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 486.20 ($6.35) on Thursday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 532.82.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £303.60 ($396.71). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 186 shares of company stock worth $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

