BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:BMTO) traded down 14.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.95), 816 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,869 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.18%. BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

BRA& JHHL/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 Company Profile

T.F. & J.H. Braime (Holdings) P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. The company has operations in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

