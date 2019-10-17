Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.41-1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,057. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.