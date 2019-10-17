Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

MNRL has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,554,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,834,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 650,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,755,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

