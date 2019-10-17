Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

