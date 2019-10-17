Brokerages Anticipate Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Arotech Co. (NASDAQ:ARTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arotech an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ARTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 price objective on Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arotech by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 58,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arotech by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 101,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arotech by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arotech stock remained flat at $$2.96 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 29,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Arotech has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $79.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arotech will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

