Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.44 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

HGV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.37. 11,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77.

In other news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $67,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,917.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lorber David A purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

