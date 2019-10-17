Brokerages Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 87.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,158. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

