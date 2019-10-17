Brokerages Expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Jagged Peak Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jagged Peak Energy.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on JAG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Williams Financial Group downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Jagged Peak Energy stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 8,832,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.09. Jagged Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

