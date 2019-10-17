Brokerages Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

KB Home stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $36.14. 2,606,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,533. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880 in the last ninety days. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

